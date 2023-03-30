SHREVEPORT, La. - Higher education leaders and area legislators met today in Shreveport to discuss the challenges and needs of north Louisiana colleges and universities.
For almost a decade, the Shreveport-Bossier Business Alliance for Higher Education has been hosting this event each spring at the Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce. It is held right before the Louisiana Legislature goes into session.
Louisiana Higher Education Commissioner Kim Hunter Reed kicked off the event.
"It gives me an opportunity to talk a bit about higher education priorities, where we’re headed this legislative session," Reed said. "But the real benefit for me is the opportunity to hear from community leaders, hear from higher education leaders, their brags, their interests moving forward, what their challenges have been, so it really is an opportunity for me to get a feel for what is happening in this community and express appreciation for the leadership here."
State funding is always a topic of discussion, but legislators say the hot topic this year may be tenure policies at universities, which provide job security for professors. There are legislators across the state who would would like to modify or even abolish academic tenure.