SHREVEPORT, La. -- A local man said he became concerned when he received text messages one night that on the surface seem legitimate but he suspected they were scam. So, he deleted them.
The FBI says he did the right thing.
One of the text message senders claimed to be from Netflix. But KTBS confirmed Netflix doesn't send text messages to its subscribers.
If you do get a suspicious text, delete it or ignore it. If you tap on the text, you could be taken to a fake website that's set up to steal your money or personal information.
"It might be from overseas," said Eddie Gallaspy, who didn't fall for the scam. "I get them at 11, 12 to one o'clock at night. There's probably daylight where they send them. I'd just be careful. I wouldn't open nothing like that myself. Some people might not pay attention and open that stuff and when they open them, they might get control of their phone you never know."
For iPhone owners, to stop these types of texts go to settings, text messages and filter unknown senders.
The FBI New Orleans Office is aware of the Netflix scam.
The FBI said those messages are designed by unknown actors and blasted out to an untold number of cell phone numbers, hoping some of them will "bite." Many times, the people they target are not even associated with the supposed businesses they claim to be (i.e. Netflix, PayPal).
The bad actor hopes the individual will click on the links they provide to a site they control to gather valid usernames, passwords, and email addresses; collect personally identifiable information; and spread malware, leading to further compromises and potential financial losses.
The FBI offers the following tips:
- Do not open any links or attachments or communicate with unsolicited senders.
- Contact the company directly either by phone or through their website, if you are concerned about an account.
- Never provide personal information of any sort via text or email, even though many of these communications may appear legitimate.
- The FBI encourages the public to report information concerning suspicious or criminal activity to their local field office (www.fbi.gov/contact-us/fieldoffices) or the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center (www.ic3.gov)
The FBI wants those who have fallen victim to the scam text messages and provided information, financial or otherwise, to report it via www.ic3.gov. Otherwise, the best advice is to do exactly what Gallaspy did: "Report Junk" and "Delete."