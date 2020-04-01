SHREVEPORT, La. — Health care workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic on the front line rely on personal protective equipment (PPE) to remain healthy. As supplies of PPE like masks, gloves and isolation gowns dwindle and demand surges, scammers are looking to take advantage of that.
The FBI issued a warning Friday to all health care providers to watch for signs of fraudulent medical equipment sales.
“Based on the current stress on the supply chain, scammers may promise equipment they do not have access to in order to capitalize on the medical community’s urgent needs,” read a press release from the federal law enforcement agency.
According to the release, health care providers should be on the lookout for suspicious activity including unusual payment terms, last-minute price changes and excuses to delay a shipment, and an unexplained source of bulk supply.
Brian Crawford, Chief Administrative Officer of Willis-Knighton Health System in Shreveport, said he has seen each of those warning signs from prospective vendors since the coronavirus crisis began to take hold.
“It’s a disgrace, is what it is,” Crawford said. “Everybody knows a guy, who knows a guy, who knows a guy, who can set you up with N-95 masks or isolation gowns or gloves, goggles— something that you need. We’ve been contacted by people named Bubba in south Alabama, to people named Dino Eduardo in South America, China, Indonesia, you name it.”
According to Crawford, the scammers are relatively easy to spot. He said they like to offer speedy delivery in exchange for payment upfront.
“Usually if you press them on it — say, ‘We’re willing to go pick it up if it’s going to take this long.’ (They say,) ‘Oh, no, no, no. You can’t pick it up. We need to send it to you,’” Crawford said.
While markups are typical from legitimate suppliers during times of high demand, Crawford said some of the offers have been “disheartening."
“Normally what I would pay $50,000 for, he wanted half a million dollars for. That’s a thousand-percent markup,” Crawford said, adding that the real cost comes to those who are working on the front lines.
“That’s putting a price on our healthcare providers’ safety. That’s putting a price on first responders that are out on the street, the fire, the police, the paramedics,” Crawford said. “It’s basically holding their safety hostage to the highest bidder.”
Crawford said he continues to report all suspicious behavior to the FBI, while working with state officials and Louisiana’s congressional delegation to keep supplies coming in from legitimate sources.
“We know of no attempts at scamming our system,” said Tina Martinez, a spokesperson for Ochsner LSU Health-Shreveport, attributing the information to the head of the hospital’s supply chain. “We do have a stringent process in order to qualify a vendor. All vendor information is reviewed on multiple levels.”
When asked whether scammers had reached out to the CHRISTUS Health system, spokesman William Knous did not answer on the record.
David Joseph, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana, announced Tuesday the formation of a task force designed to investigate and prosecute fraud and hoarding related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Through the formation of this Task Force, federal prosecutors from my office will collaborate on a daily basis with investigators to identify, investigate, and aggressively prosecute those attempting to profit from this emergency,” Joseph said in a press release.
The press release included examples of scams that may arise from the pandemic:
Unlawful Hoarding and Price-Gouging: The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has designated certain health and medical resources necessary to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic as “scarce,” including respirator masks, ventilators, and other medical protective equipment. These designated materials are subject to the hoarding prevention measures that trigger both criminal and civil remedies. Yesterday, U.S. Attorney Joseph sent a letter to area hospitals and medical providers requesting information regarding any known hoarding or price-gouging of critical medical supplies.
Testing Scams: Scammers are selling fake at-home test kits or going door-to-door performing fake tests for money.
Treatment Scams: Scammers are offering to sell fake cures, vaccines, and advice on unproven treatments for COVID-19.
Supply Scams: Scammers are creating fake shops, websites, social media accounts, and email addresses claiming to sell medical supplies currently in high demand, such as surgical masks. When consumers attempt to purchase supplies through these channels, fraudsters pocket the money and never provide the promised supplies.
Provider Scams: Scammers are also contacting people by phone and email, pretending to be doctors and hospitals that have treated a friend or relative for COVID-19, and demanding payment for that treatment.
Charity Scams: Scammers are soliciting donations for individuals, groups, and areas affected by COVID-19.
Phishing Scams and Cyber Intrusions: Scammers posing as national and global health authorities, including the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), are sending phishing emails designed to trick recipients into clicking on a link or opening an attachment that downloads malware, or providing personal identifying financial information. One form of malware being spread contains an interactive online map of coronavirus-infected areas purportedly produced by Johns Hopkins University. Once someone downloads this interactive map, the malware steals the user’s credentials, such as usernames, credit card numbers, passwords, and other sensitive information usually stored in internet browsers.
App Scams: Scammers are also creating and manipulating mobile apps designed to track the spread of COVID-19 to insert malware that will compromise users’ devices and personal information.
Investment Scams: Scammers are offering online promotions on various platforms, including social media, claiming that the products or services of publicly traded companies can prevent, detect, or cure COVID-19, and that the stock of these companies will dramatically increase in value as a result. These promotions are often styled as "research reports," make predictions of a specific "target price," and relate to microcap stocks, or low-priced stocks issued by the smallest of companies with limited publicly available information.
$1,000 Check Scams: Scammers are contacting people over email and are telling them that their $1,000 check, as part of the stimulus package responding to COVID-19, is already waiting for them and that all they need to do is to provide personal information, such as bank account numbers and Social Security Numbers, which are the key pieces of information needed to perpetrate identity theft.
Other scams include fraudsters claiming to work for the government or banks/credit cards and offering assistance for student loan relief, foreclosure or eviction relief, unemployment assistance, debt relief, and direct financial assistance, like government checks.
The U.S. Attorney’s office also provided the following advice to the public:
- Independently verify the identity of any company, charity, or individual that contacts you regarding COVID-19.
- Check the websites and email addresses offering information, products, or services related to COVID-19. Be aware that scammers often employ addresses that differ only slightly from those belonging to the entities they are impersonating. For example, they might use "cdc.com" or "cdc.org" instead of "cdc.gov."
- Be wary of unsolicited emails offering information, supplies, or treatment for COVID-19 or requesting your personal information for medical purposes. Legitimate health authorities will not contact the general public this way.
- Do not click on links or open email attachments from unknown or unverified sources. Doing so could download a virus onto your computer or device.
- Make sure the anti-malware and anti-virus software on your computer is operating and up to date.
- Ignore offers for a COVID-19 vaccine, cure or treatment. Remember, if there is a medical breakthrough, you won’t hear about it for the first time through an email, online ad, or unsolicited sales pitch.
- Check online reviews of any company offering COVID-19 products or supplies. Avoid companies whose customers have complained about not receiving items.
- Research any charities or crowdfunding sites soliciting donations in connection with COVID- 19 before giving. Remember, an organization may not be legitimate even if it uses words like "CDC" or "government" in its name or has reputable looking seals or logos on its materials. For online resources on donating wisely, visit the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) website.
- Be wary of any business, charity, or individual requesting payments or donations in cash, by wire transfer, gift card, or through the mail. Don’t send money through any of these channels.
- Be cautious of "investment opportunities" tied to COVID-19, especially those based on claims that a small company’s products or services can help stop the virus. If you decide to invest, carefully research the investment beforehand. For information on how to avoid investment fraud, visit the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) website.
- For the most up-to-date information on COVID-19, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO) websites.
Anyone who suspects fraud can call the National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 1-866-720-5721, or email at www.disaster@leo.gov.