SHREVEPORT, La.--The Shreveport Better Business Bureau wants to warn moms about falling victim to possible baby formula scams.
Since many store shelves are empty some moms are trying to find other ways to get their hands on the much needed item.
Which makes them perfect prey for scammers. Here is how it works, an ad is posted in a social media group saying they have formula available. The seller may even show pictures of the cans they have. The mom in need pays for it but the formula never arrives here is how to avoid falling for the scheme.
"Always pay with a credit card don't use your debit card if you feel like you have been scammed report it and request a refund," said Bob Davis.
