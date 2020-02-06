SHREVEPORT, La - Dr. Karlos K. Hill, a native of Natchitoches, was featured as Centenary College's keynote speaker for a Black History event on Thursday. The theme was "The Importance of Black History Month". Dr. Hill is currently an Associate Professor of African and African American Studies at the University of Oklahoma.
Dr. Hill says he rarely gets the opportunity to visit but gladly accepted the invitation to speak so close to his hometown. His proud parents were in attendance as he thanked them for their sacrifices in life. Hill said that he stands on the shoulders of civil rights activists who came before him. He especially wanted to touch the hearts and minds of the young people in the audience.
"Sometimes what they need is a bigger sense of what's my mission in life. What's my purpose in life. And I hope that I can impart a little bit of what their mission in life should be. Not just what their job should be." Hill said.
Hill said he believes Black History Month is just as important today as it was in the past. And he urged the audience to claim Black History as part of their American heritage regardless of their race, religion or creed.