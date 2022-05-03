SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo Parish School Board member Tony Nations says he has a new calling.
Nations, who represents District 10 in the south and southwest part of Shreveport, says he's decided to run for city council in District E. That was after encouragement from friends in the Republican party and discussion with his wife.
"I'm a product of Shreveport. My whole family is a product of Shreveport. I believe in this city. And I think caring people affect change. And I think it's time to take our city back," Nations announced to applause at the monthly Caddo Parish Republican luncheon Tuesday.
District E is currently held by Alan Jackson, a Democrat who was appointed in January. That was after the now late Republican, James Flurry, moved out of the district.
Jackson told KTBS 3 News that he'll decide whether to run to keep the seat by the end of this month.