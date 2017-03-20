Authorities are looking into allegations against 41-year-old Kellie Speed, a Caddo Parish Schools employee.
Speed was booked into Shreveport City Jail at 11 p.m. Saturday.
Police say Speed was arrested after an adult woman filed a complaint saying Speed raped her.
Speed was initially charged with simple rape. She was transferred to the Caddo Correctional Center Sunday and booked on a charge of third-degree rape.
She's free on a $10,000 bond.
Louisiana law says "simple rape" is the same as "third-degree rape." It's when the victim isn't able to make a rational decision to give consent.
The law states that anyone found guilty of simple or third degree rape could face up to 25 years in prison without benefit of parole.
Social media and other sources show Speed provided private tutoring, counseling and employment preparedness services and is also a counselor at a Shreveport elementary school.
KTBS reached out to Caddo Parish district administrators to determine Speed's employment status. They did not immediately reply.