School crossing guard struck, in critical condition

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texarkana Texas police are is investigating a crash where a crossing guard at Texas High School was struck Monday morning while directing traffic before school.
Police say a 76-year-old man was driving his pickup southbound on Summerhill Road and had moved into the turn lane in preparation of making a left turn into the Summerhill Square parking lot. The crossing guard, Ron Ferguson, 68, was working in the turn lane and was struck by the truck.
Ferguson was taken to Christus St. Michael Hospital, where he is currently listed in critical condition.