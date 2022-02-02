The threat of winter weather raises safety concern leading several school ArkLaTex districts announced closures for Thursday, February 3.
Marshall Independent School District announced all campuses and facilities will be closed on Thursday, February 3.
The National Weather Service has included Harrison County as a potentially affected county for winter weather. The morning commute will not be impacted, but travel conditions are expected to worsen throughout the day. Getting students home safely was a factor in the decision to close the district.
Officials will monitor conditions and decide whether to resume classes on Friday.
The Texarkana Arkansas School District announced all classes and extracurricular activities scheduled for Thursday are canceled.
Officials with Ashdown School District are concerned about the possibility of snow and ice. Each student was provided with the AMI assignments for Thursday. The district anticipates students returning on site on Friday.
