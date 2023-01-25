SHREVEPORT, La. -- George Washington, Albert Einstein, Pablo Picasso, Steve Jobs, Anderson Cooper, Robin Williams, Tom Cruise, Richard Branson.
These men are among the estimated 20 percent of the general population who suffer from the reading disorder called dyslexia, according to Shreveport educator Pam Barker, who spoke at last week's meeting of the Broadmoor Neighborhood Association. She is a representative of Louisiana Key Academy Caddo, a new nonprofit organization planning to reopen Arthur Circle Elementary School in Broadmoor this fall as a school for dyslexic children from northwest Louisiana.
Barker, a longtime Caddo educator, focused on special education and said LKA Caddo will be a state-sanctioned, tuition-free charter school funded with tax dollars. Currently, Caddo public schools typically offer dyslexic students one or two “pull-out” sessions per week, averaging 45 minutes. Private options for parents of dyslexic children include First Baptist and Evangel Christian Academy, Barker said.
Barker said reading is taught by connecting letters with sounds. Dyslexic children “cannot connect the two,” she said. Early detection is key to dealing with the disorder, and Barker said students often have to fail to be diagnosed.
“People with dyslexia are mostly higher I.Q.,” Barker said. Studies have shown dyslexia to be prevalent among prisoners with rates as high as 50 percent up to 80 percent, as found in the Texas correctional system, she said.
“There is a great need to help these children before they reach middle school,” Barker said.
LKA Caddo will begin with grades 1-4 and a student body of 160. It will follow a year-round calendar similar to Shreve Island Elementary School.
Rozeman, a Shreveport cardiologist, is one of four local investors in LKA Caddo. Others are Wayne Brown of Brown Builders and businessmen Edward Taylor and Rand Falbaum. The four purchased the Arthur Circle campus and surrounding 12 acres from the Caddo Parish School Board.
Rozeman said Brown’s meeting in Baton Rouge with LKA founder, Dr. Laura Cassidy, wife of U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, started the Shreveport project.
LKA’s original school in central Baton Rouge began 10 years ago and now has 500 students in grades kindergarten through eighth grade. Another LKA school for dyslexic students opened recently in the North Shore community of Covington in St. Tammany Parish.
Barker said reading instruction at LKA Caddo will be conducted in classes with an average of six students to every teacher. Classes in other subjects at the school, including science, math and art, will have a higher student-teacher ratio.
Barker said plans call for students to be transported to and from school by private vehicles with no school buses. Traffic patterns will be developed in consultation with Shreveport traffic engineering staff to minimize disruption to the neighborhood.
Arthur Circle Elementary School opened in 1955. BNA has heard various options for its re-use, including private real estate and a center for anti-truancy resources. In 2020 it became the latest of 24 closed properties of the Caddo Parish School Board.
“We want to be good neighbors,” Rozeman said. “The school will stay a school and be here a long time.”
Submitted by the Broadmoor Neighborhood Association.