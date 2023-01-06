SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Police Department in its partnership with Blue Line Solutions and along with the City of Shreveport, and Shreveport schools are working to make Shreveport a safer city.
On Jan 9, school zone times will change from 7-9 a.m. and 2-4 p.m. to 7-9 a.m. and 2:30-4:30 p.m.
School zones in Shreveport have been 7-9 a.m. and 2-4 p.m. for as many years as school zones have been in existence. Within the last few years, high schools have moved their bell times closer to 4 p.m., however, there has been no adjustment to school zone times. This has come to the attention of community leaders now that school zone times are being enforced with photo speed enforcement.
Another issue brought to light is signage, only about 50% of Shreveport schools have flashers. Although flashers are not legally required by Louisiana law if a placard is present, it’s been proven to be a helpful reminder of a reduced speed zone.
Blue Line Solutions in its partnership with Shreveport will be changing all the placards throughout the city to reflect the new school times of 7-9 a.m. and 2:30-4:30 p.m. as well as updating infrastructure to make sure all schools using photo speed will also have flashers installed.
This will not be an overnight project, but we hope to have it complete by 2024.