NEW ORLEANS — This heat wave is here to stay and excessive amounts of time outside in temperatures this high can be fatal.
That's why some schools are putting safety measures in place to keep students safe during this heat wave, especially student athletes.
This August is set to be the hottest on record for the city of New Orleans. While kids tend to have endless amounts of energy, this heat can be dangerous for our youth.
Jamar McKneely, Director of InspireNOLA Charter Schools says heat precautions went into effect at the start of the school year.
McKneely told Eyewitness News, "Even before they go to class, they start by the water fountain to get more water before they go to class."
He went on to explain protocols in place for footballers, saying, "We're practicing later now, practice starts around 5:45pm, conditioning inside, after school we're doing hydration stations to make sure our students have water. We're giving parents information at home to make sure our students stay hydrated at night."
He says a temperature monitor is used before football practice kicks off outside, and hydration stations and extended water breaks have been implemented.
Read more from our partners at WWL here.