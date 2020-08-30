NATCHITOCHES, La - Natchitoches Parish schools may not open until Sept. 8 depending on the power outage status in the parish. A soft start was scheduled for Monday.
"The Natchitoches Parish School Board’s thoughts and prayers are with our entire community and state," Superintendent Grant Eloi said in a statment. "We are thankful that none of our schools received major damage. As you all know, the vast majority of the parish is without power and will continue to be without power for the foreseeable future."
On top of the power outages, many of the rural roads that lead to the schools are impassible.
"Currently, our priority is the safety of our students, staff, parish and residents," Eloi continued in the written statement.
The soft start that was planned this week called for students to only attend one day of school. Starting Sept. 8 is dependent upon the changing status of the parish’s power situation, Eloi said.
School Board offices will reopen as soon as power is restored.
Also in Natchitoches, Northwestern State University has cancelled all in-person and online classes through Labor Day and will resume on Sept. 8.
Elsewhere in the ArkLaTex, Sabine Parish schools are closed through Wednesday.
And in DeSoto Parish, all schools with the exception of Stanley High will open Monday.