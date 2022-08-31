SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport's boil advisory means no school Thursday for thousands of area students.
Linwood Public Charter School will be closed. Caddo Head Start programs will not hold classes, but Caddo Community Action Agency Centers will be opened.
Caddo Parish Public Schools issued the following news release Wednesday night:
This evening the City of Shreveport announced a mandatory boil advisory affecting all campuses operating on the City of Shreveport’s water system and their ability to provide adequate drinking water and water used for cooking. As a result, campuses on the City’s water system will be closed Thursday, September 1.
District central office facilities will remain open Thursday as well as schools not on the City of Shreveport’s water system. Those campuses are: Northwood High School, Donnie Bickham Middle School, Blanchard Elementary School, North Caddo High School, North Caddo Elementary/Middle School, Mooringsport Elementary, Herndon Magnet School, and Keithville Elementary/Middle School. These campuses will maintain normal operations on Thursday.
Additionally, extracurricular activities scheduled for Thursday will go on as planned. Visitors and participants are highly encouraged to bring bottled water with them.
As a reminder, Friday will be a Virtual Day as the day was previously scheduled in the Board’s adopted 2022-2023 school calendar.