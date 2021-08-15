TEXAS - The new school year is just beginning and we're seeing the first cases of Covid-19's impact on learning. Two ArkLaTex school districts are cancelling classes this week.
KTBS 3 has learned that Bloomburg Independent School District and Waskom Elementary will be closed August 16 through August 20, due to staff members out with the virus.
The district and the school plan to spend the week disinfecting and deep cleaning the buildings.
The schools will use banked days, so students will not have to make up for the missed days.