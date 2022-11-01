BATON ROUGE, La. - Ahead of a key vote, state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley said Tuesday his revised plan to toughen how high schools are graded and other changes deserves approval from Louisiana's top school board despite criticism from local superintendents.
"We can't continue to wait, especially in a state that needs economic development," Brumley said.
But Mike Faulk, executive director of the Louisiana Association of School Superintendents, said his group is still struggling to gauge the impact of the plan ahead of a special meeting by the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education Nov. 10 at 9 a.m.
"Until we do a simulation with the data we don't know what the impact is," said Faulk, former superintendent of public schools in Central.
Read more on the high school plan from our news partner The Advocate.