SHREVEPORT, La. -- The KTBS Mega Watch 3 team is keeping an eye on the forecast for early next week, but they're not alone. Hundreds of schools across the Ark-La-Tex are doing the same. But some of the virtual learning methods developed during the pandemic have lead them to announce their plans for Monday as early as Friday.
"I think that this is the end of snow days as we know them," said Dr. Sara Ebarb, superintendent for Sabine Parish Schools. As one of the first districts to make the call, Dr. Ebarb says it's primarily based on safety concerns.
"Our buses leave early [in the morning,]" said Dr. Ebarb. "By six o'clock, it's too late to call off school if it's really bad."
Given the spotty internet service among the rural areas (another issue highlighted during the pandemic distance learning), the teachers were given enough notice to prepare a lesson for Monday to be handed out Friday, via the students' Chromebooks.
"They can upload those assignments and work offline," said Dr. Ebarb. "Then, when they're back at school, or when they're where they can have internet, they automatically get downloaded."
Not every district has that option. As of Friday night, The Bossier Parish School District had not announced a decision about Monday. But a statement to KTBS says virtual learning is off the table:
"While in theory it may sound like a good idea to designate Monday as a district-wide virtual learning day, it is much more complex in practice. Our current virtual model is built around teachers being on-site using our schools’ technology infrastructure to deliver live instruction. If we were to cancel school due to weather, educators would be home as well, and for them to teach virtually it would require infrastructure at everyone’s home. As we saw last spring, there is a disparity in Bossier Parish as to who has internet access and adequate technology and who does not. Additionally, Bossier Schools has days built into the school calendar to account for cancellations due to weather conditions. Because this appears to be a one-day event at best, if we cancel classes Monday it would be declared a weather day."
Natchitoches Parish Schools, like Sabine Parish, are opting for virtual learning. But Dr. Grant Eloi says their schedule is also built to accommodate the occasional unexpected day off. It's not just the elementary and high school districts that announced plans ahead of time, Northwestern State University and Bossier Parish Community College are also going virtual. BPCC's winter session classes are already entirely online, but Monday was supposed to be focused on getting ready for the spring semester.
"BBPC has a really solid reputation in the state of Louisiana for distance learning," said Dr. Rick Bateman, chancellor of BPCC. "We've taken this opportunity to expand that and we're growing our online programs."
Regardless of how much time they have to prepare, the administrators agree: there's no substitute for the real thing
"The silver lining of COVID is that we've gotten a whole lot better at moving to remote as we need to," said Dr. Bateman. "But we also can't wait to get face to face and be with the people we care about."
"I hate to call off school, we need to be in school," added Dr. Ebarb.
A lot of parents have fond memories of getting up early, turning on KTBS, and waiting with anticipation for their district to be announced as closed. But for the kids who still hope for that rare day off, it's not completely out of the question.
"You're going to have things that come up in the mornings that you're not going to be able to foresee," said Dr. Ebarb. "I can't tell the future."
