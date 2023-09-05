SHREVEPORT, La. -- Many of the fights we see among teenagers start with something posted on social media.
That's why so many schools are now talking to students about online behavior. They want students to learn and practice positive behavior in both the real and online world. They also want kids to know they are watching and there will be consequences for their actions.
"Having them understand what you say online, you can be held accountable for that," Caddo Magnet High Principal R.J. Middleton said. "It's not some make believe world that they're in. There's accountability for what happens on social media in the digital age."
Parents are also encouraged to reinforce these messages at home.