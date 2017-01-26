NATCHITOCHES – Blake Schouest, a 2016 Northwestern State University graduate, co-authored a paper published in the international peer-reviewed Journal of Undergraduate Chemistry Research that explores the way specific compounds may have the potential to inhibit the spread of HIV within infected individuals.
The title of the paper is “Investigation of Stilbenes as Potential Inhibitors of Human Immunodeficiency Virus by Computational Docking.” The research was conducted under the direction of Dr. Massimo D. Bezoari, Richard Lounsbery professor of chemistry in NSU’s Louisiana Scholar’s College, who was also an author of the paper.
Schouest studied how small excreted vesicles are released from HIV-infected cells and travel through the body to promote infection and how other small organic molecules inhibit their interaction with target cells.
“This is an extension of my senior thesis project that I completed as part of the core curriculum of the Louisiana Scholars' College,” Schouest said. “Dr Bezoari was my primary mentor for the project, and Dr. Curt Phifer, professor of biology, also made corrections to the manuscript.”
“In the following project I used computation chemistry in the form of docking studies for drug discovery,” Schouest said. “I received honorable mention for the Barry Goldwater Scholarship in the spring of 2015 for a similar approach, but applied to herpes simplex virus. The current paper focuses on HIV. Dr Bezoari has been my mentor since I began in this line of research.”
Schouest is currently a Ph. D. graduate student in biomedical sciences at Tulane University School of Medicine. A native of Des Allemands, he is the son of Brent and Rebecca Schouest. Last May he earned two degrees from the Louisiana Scholars’ College at NSU, a bachelor of arts in liberal arts with a concentration in scientific inquiry and a minor in microbiology, and a bachelor of science in biology with a concentration in biomedical sciences. He graduated first in his class with a 4.0 grade point average.
“Blake’s project was beyond the level of work normally encountered with undergraduates and was a significant contribution to his acceptances from institutions with renowned Ph.D. programs in biomedical sciences,” Bezoari said. “Computational chemistry is used in medicine-related research as a first step in the development of new drugs and vaccines. Its importance in science was formally acknowledged in 2016 by the American Chemical Society.”
The research was supported by the Richard Lounsbery Foundation in the form of a Research Professorship to Bezoari.