SHREVEPORT, La - Sci-Port Discovery Center will be teaming with The Mahogany Ensemble Theater to present interactive talking experiences with historic Black American scientists and inventors on February 27.
Professional actors will provide live, interactive representations of historic African American personalities including Madame C.J. Walker, the first African American female millionaire in America who invented a line of hair care products for African American women; George Washington Carver, an American agricultural scientist and inventor who promoted planting alternative crops in cotton fields such as the peanut which reduced soil erosion and enhanced American diets with another form of protein; Mae Jemison, an engineer, physician and the first African American female NASA astronaut to travel in space; and Garrett Morgan, an inventor, and businessman who invented the modern-day traffic light signal and the first gas mask prototype.
These living characters will be on hand roaming through Sci-Port to converse with people about their contributions to science, America, and to the world.
As an added bonus, Sci-Port is pleased to announce that Saturday, February 27 will be a completely FREE day to the public, meaning that there will be no general admission costs to enter the center.