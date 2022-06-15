SHREVEPORT, La. — On Sunday, June 19 Sci-Port will host A June Nineteenth Celebration by waiving all admission fees to Sci-Port Discovery Center for all ages (excluding the Gallery of Intrigue). Sci-Port will be open from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
During this event, guests will be given the opportunity to attend a special presentation by the All of Us Health Program. All of Us is a precision medicine-based program that is dedicated to finding proper healthcare for everyone. More information is available at https://bit.ly/joinall-of-us.
Sci-Port will also host a program series called “Girls STEAM Ahead with NASA.*”, supported with funds from NASA. Girls and their families will discover the universe through events focused on astronomy and astrophysics. The program celebrates the contributions of women in science while instilling confidence in girls around the nation to participate in science. More information about is available at https://bit.ly/girlssteamaheadwithnasa.
The date of this event is also Father’s Day. Guests are encouraged to use this special offer from Sci-Port to treat Dad to a day out with the family.
The Sci-Port Discovery Center is located at 820 Clyde Fant Parkway on the downtown Shreveport Riverfront. For information regarding hours, or special programs, call (318) 424-3466 or visit www.sci-port.org.