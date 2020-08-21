SHREVEPORT, La. - As kids head back to school, many things will be different this year. One thing missing will be field trips. COVID-19 will likely cause the cancellation of trips to places like Sci-Port Discovery Center and Starbase Louisiana.
While bus loads of students will not be a regular sight at Sci-Port this year, the science museum is working with local schools on curriculum to assist them.
Patrick Dennis visited with both Sci-Port and Starbase Friday to learn about ways they are adapting due to the ongoing pandemic.