A man riding a mini motorcycle against traffic on Interstate 49 made a run for the border but hit a wall of blue in Shreveport this afternoon.
Shreveport police chased the man -- first in patrol cars then on foot -- until he ran inside a Taco Bell near the intersection of I-49 and Kings Highway. That's when they tazed him and cuffed him. Officers seized a handgun, a knife and marijuana during the arrest.
The man was riding north in the southbound lanes of I-49, weaving in and out of traffic, when police spotted him and gave chase. He faces a laundry list of charges, including resisting arrest, illegally possessing a gun and property damage.
Police haven't yet released his identity.