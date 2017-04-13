A historic building in downtown Shreveport gets a major update and hopefully you won't even notice.....at least that's what the update architect is hoping.
"What I would want them to do is not notice that anything happened at all; that this was all apart of the original building," said Mike Mcswain of Mike Mcswain Architects.
You may not be able to tell that major work has been done, but the Scottish Rite Temple on Cotton Street in downtown Shreveport recently has had a facelift.
"Creating the elements of this new walkway, what we got inspired from is the little balconies that are up here and the posts and the corner treatments of that balcony railing system. What we did is basically replicated those same pieces with the same materials down here on the ground really to try and unify the design and make it look like it's part of the family.
"Ramp to one side, stairs to the other....still the main center entrance. We were also able to as part of the project, kind of restore these historic lampposts as well, said Mcswain.
As you can see the improvements look great, but this work wasn't done so much for form as it was for function.
"To make it accessible to individuals who could not climb up the stairs," said Gary Gribble of the Scottish Rite Temple.
After about 5 months of construction and $225,000 dollars access for everyone is now a reality.
"The very first event after we had the front completed, there was a wedding and a reception here and there was actually a lady in a motorized chair that came in and one in a wheelchair and one on a walker that came up the ramp and had no problems getting in and out whatsoever and the people were just thrilled that we had that addition to the building now because when they had started planning their event that wasn't available at that time," said Gribble.
The Scottish Rite Temple is on the National Register of Historic Places. The original architect Edward Neild, from Shreveport, is famous for his work around the city and around the country....he once worked on a rehabilitation project of the White House.
"I'm humbled and proud to be in any historic project, in particular Edward Neild, I'm a huge fan of. At one time I lived in a Neild house, worked on Neild projects, one I lived in and others around town. He has created a lot of historic landmarks in Shreveport," said McSwain.
The money that funded the new entrance was donated from the sale of house by a former member named Kenneth Barnes. Mr. Barnes designated the money go to improve access to the Temple when he passed.