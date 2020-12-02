Supreme Court wrestles with non-unanimous juries case

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo the Supreme Court is seen in Washington. The Supreme Court on Wednesday, Dec. 2, struggled with whether to require new trials for potentially thousands of prisoners in Louisiana and Oregon who were convicted by non-unanimous juries before the court barred the practice last year.

 J. Scott Applewhite

WASHINGTON – The United States Supreme Court heard oral arguments Wednesday morning in a case originating from Louisiana.

Edwards v. Vannoy will determine whether an April Supreme Court decision, finding non-unanimous jury convictions unconstitutional, should be applied retroactively.

This could clear the way for people non-unanimously convicted before the April ruling to receive new trials.

According to the Promise of Justice Initiative, a New Orleans nonprofit advocating for the ruling to be applied retroactively, more than 1,500 inmates are currently in Louisiana prisons after being convicted of by non-unanimous juries.

“In Louisiana, non-unanimous verdicts have stolen lives, destroyed families, and fueled a mass incarceration crisis,” said Jamila Johnson, PJI’s managing attorney, in a statement Wednesday. “That Louisiana’s strongest argument for this system was that a non-unanimous jury verdict might have gotten it right in some instances, is no response to the certain truth that the system has repeatedly gotten it wrong -- and failed the citizens of Louisiana.”

Louisiana Solicitor General Liz Murrill argued against the retroactivity, saying it would “upend long-final convictions involving rape, murder, child molestation, and other violent crimes.” 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags



Load comments