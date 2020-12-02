WASHINGTON – The United States Supreme Court heard oral arguments Wednesday morning in a case originating from Louisiana.
Edwards v. Vannoy will determine whether an April Supreme Court decision, finding non-unanimous jury convictions unconstitutional, should be applied retroactively.
This could clear the way for people non-unanimously convicted before the April ruling to receive new trials.
According to the Promise of Justice Initiative, a New Orleans nonprofit advocating for the ruling to be applied retroactively, more than 1,500 inmates are currently in Louisiana prisons after being convicted of by non-unanimous juries.
“In Louisiana, non-unanimous verdicts have stolen lives, destroyed families, and fueled a mass incarceration crisis,” said Jamila Johnson, PJI’s managing attorney, in a statement Wednesday. “That Louisiana’s strongest argument for this system was that a non-unanimous jury verdict might have gotten it right in some instances, is no response to the certain truth that the system has repeatedly gotten it wrong -- and failed the citizens of Louisiana.”
Louisiana Solicitor General Liz Murrill argued against the retroactivity, saying it would “upend long-final convictions involving rape, murder, child molestation, and other violent crimes.”