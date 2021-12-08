SHREVEPORT, La- On Sunday night, a Shreveport neighborhood was kept awake by a screaming man, while they say, it took over an hour for police to arrive. Residents of the Shreve Island neighborhood called 911.
EMS arrived, but because there were no clear medical emergencies, EMS left the man on the sidewalk. Instead of leaving the neighborhood, the man proceeded to attempt to break in to a woman's house. After being unsuccessful, he then urinated on her fence, before passing out in her yard.
At 9:15 pm, neighbors called 911 a second time and waited for forty-five minutes while the man laid in the yard. They then called police again, who did not arrive until around 10:15 pm.
Shreveport Police records from that night indicate that it did take an officer an hour to arrive on scene.