SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport neighborhood was kept awake Sunday night by a screaming man, while residents say, it took over an hour for police to arrive calling 911.
Emergency Medical Services (EMS) arrived, determined there was no medical emergency and left the man on the sidewalk.
Instead of leaving the neighborhood, the man attempted to break into a woman's house. Unsuccessful, he urinated on her fence, before passing out in her yard.
At 9:15 p.m., neighbors called 911 a second time and waited 45 minutes with the man lying in the yard. They called police again. Officers did not arrive until around 10:15 p.m.
"This is a working class neighborhood, you know, middle class. Yes, a lot of people have families and we all understand that with the Shreveport Police Department, it is hard to do more with less. You know, we understand that they're short-handed and they're resources are a little short at the time. It is frustrating, but I in no means think that we're the only ones that this happens to," said Kayne O'Neal.
Shreveport police records from that night indicate that it did take an officer an hour to arrive on scene.
The O'Neal family pointed out incidents like this add to concerns about safety in the city of Shreveport.