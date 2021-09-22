Trey Copeland

Deputy Trey Copeland

MINDEN, La. - A 'Sea of Blue' will be on display Wednesday morning in Minden as law enforcement officers from across the area honor the life of a Webster Parish deputy and part-time Cotton Valley police officer who died late last month.

RELATED ARTICLE - Memorial service set for Webster deputy who died last month

The processional for Trey Copeland will happen at 9 a.m. in the downtown area. It will travel from the Minden courthouse to City on a Hill Church for a 10 a.m. memorial service.

Copeland was working as a part-time Cotton Valley police officer when he died from unknown medical reasons after he was involvement in a high-speed on Aug. 31.

Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Recommended for you



Load comments