MINDEN, La. - A 'Sea of Blue' will be on display Wednesday morning in Minden as law enforcement officers from across the area honor the life of a Webster Parish deputy and part-time Cotton Valley police officer who died late last month.
The processional for Trey Copeland will happen at 9 a.m. in the downtown area. It will travel from the Minden courthouse to City on a Hill Church for a 10 a.m. memorial service.
Copeland was working as a part-time Cotton Valley police officer when he died from unknown medical reasons after he was involvement in a high-speed on Aug. 31.