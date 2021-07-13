BOSSIER CITY, La. -- A "Sea of Blue" is expected to participate Thursday and Friday in the visitation and celebration of life services for a Webster Parish law enforcement officer killed in the line of duty Friday night.
Visitation for the family of 53-year-old Sgt. William "Billy" Earl Collins Jr. is for 5 p.m. Thursday at First Baptist Bossier. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, also at the church.
Law enforcement services on both sides of the river and from beyond are expected to take part in both.
Since the services will take place in Bossier Parish, the sheriff's office is working with the Webster Parish Sheriff's Office and other agencies to coordinate their participation to honor Collins.
“We are honored that Sheriff Parker asked us to help with the service for one of his deputies,” said Sheriff Julian Whittington. “This is our way of showing support to all the men and women that wear the badge.”
Collins worked for the Webster Sheriff's Office for 13 years. He was a supervisor at Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center. But he also patrolled the streets of his hometown for the Doyline Police Department, and that's what he was doing Friday night when he died.
Collins and two sheriff's deputies responded to a call about suicide man on Greentree Street and were met by gunfire. Collins was shot in the head and later died at the hospital.
Collins, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force who served in Desert Storm, was considered the rock of his family and was an avid sports fan. He is survived by his wife, Teresa and two daughters, Lauren Michelle Collins-Curry and Danielle Rose Collins, and his mother, Paula Collins-Moore, along with other family members.
The family will welcome visitors until 8 p.m. at the church Thursday. Afterward, the "Sea of Blue" -- an endless line of law enforcement vehicles -- will travel from there along U.S. Highway 80 to Hill Crest Memorial Cemetery. Emergency lights will be flashing in respect and honor of Collins.
Friday after the funeral, the funeral procession will leave the church and again travel to Hill Crest Memorial Cemetery for the graveside service. Traffic will be delayed on U.S. Highway 80 along the route.