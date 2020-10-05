MANSFIELD, La. – DeSoto sheriff’s investigators have received numerous tips but so far none have led to the apprehension of a Mansfield man wanted in connection to a weekend homicide, Sheriff Jayson Richardson said Monday.
Douglas Thomas has ties to Houston, Texas, and Kansas, in addition to Shreveport. Richardson said the U.S. Marshal’s Service soon will be involved in tracking down Thomas’ whereabouts.
He will make the second homicide suspect on the marshal's search list. They are already keeping an eye out for another wanted person out of DeSoto Parish.
Valeria Nichelle Robinson, 48, of Keachi, is wanted for second-degree murder in the Sept. 3 shooting death of 64-year-old Roy Long, who was found dead in the front yard of his home on Marshall Road.
"She's still on the run," Richardson said.
Thomas is also wanted for second-degree murder. He’s accused in the shooting death of 26-year-old Demarcus Lewis on Sunday.
Richardson said Lewis was first shot around 2 a.m. during a disagreement between the two men at a home on Gabe Street located just outside of the Mansfield city limits. Lewis’ body was found about 11 a.m. at an oil and gas well site on Highway 522 east of Mansfield.
The initial investigation indicates Lewis survived the first gunshot but was taken by Thomas to the well location, where he was shot again and died, Richardson.
Thomas was last week driving a 2006 light blue Lexus SUV with Louisiana license plate number 303DRZ. Authorities consider him “armed and dangerous.”