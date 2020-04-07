SHREVEPORT, La. -- A homicide suspect who shot at a deputy Monday afternoon has been shot and killed, according to Sheriff Steve Prator.
Details about Derek Swanson's death will be released within the hour by Prator at the scene, which is a house in the 8700 block of South Lakeshore Drive.
Dozens of law enforcement officers have been searching for Swanson since Monday afternoon. They maintained a perimeter overnight in the 8200 block of Jefferson Paige Road with manned checkpoints after suspending their search at 1 a.m. Tuesday. Hours later, they began searching again, using drones, six K-9 teams and deputies on foot.
"We feel confident we are still on his trail," the sheriff said this morning. "Everyone needs to keep their eyes open, and residents in the area should be especially careful."
Swanson, 28, who was wanted on a murder charge in Shreveport.
The search for Swanson got underway shortly after noon Monday when a Caddo sheriff's deputy was sent to Jefferson Paige near Clim Lane around to follow up on a tip that Swanson was in the area. The deputy spotted a man believed to be Swanson walking on Jefferson Paige.
When the deputy got out of his patrol car and tried to speak to the man, he pulled out a gun and fired at the deputy. The deputy was not hit and returned fire. It is not known if Swanson was hit.
Swanson ran into the woods nearby. A short while later, a citizen called the sheriff's office to say a strange man came into his home without permission and tried to steal a rifle. But when he found it was not loaded, he threw it down and left.
Just before dark, a citizen on Bradford Lane called authorities to say he was approached at home by a man who was armed with a stick. The man tried unsuccessfully to steal his truck, then ran away.
Deputies were assisted in their search by the Louisiana State Police, David Wade Correctional Center, the U.S. Marshal's Task Force and deputies assigned to the FBI Task Force and DEA Task Force. A helicopter from the Louisiana State Police joined by air later in the morning.
Caddo sheriff's divers searched a private pond for evidence, and this morning found Swanson's wallet.
Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers had offered a $2,000 reward for information leading to the suspect's arrest.