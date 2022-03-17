Steven Burkett search 1 March 16, 2022

MANY, La. -- Searches have been continuing off and on in Natchitoches Parish since the reported disappearance of a Marthaville man last month. 

Steven Burkett

Steven Burkett
Steven Burkett search 2 March 16, 2022
Steven Burkett search 3 March 16, 2022

Wednesday, Natchitoches and Sabine sheriff's deputies, Natchitoches Parish Fire District 7, Alexandria Fire & Rescue, search K-9s and other volunteers walked about 75 acres of property off Preston Hayes Road in the Marthaville area as they looked for clues in the disappearance of Steven Burkett. The heavily wooded area along the road and Eddie Williams Road were searched previously on foot, all-terrain vehicles and horseback. 

Also on Wednesday, detectives searched residence in the 500 block of Preston Hayes Road near Marthaville.

Burkett, 49, was last seen in the early morning hours of Feb. 12 and reported missing the next day by a female friend. He was reportedly seen driving a dark gray GMC 4X4 pickup truck with fender flares and a decale in the rear glass. 

His disappearance is considered suspicous. 

Natchitoches detectives interviewed family members and friends. They also searched his home. 

Natchitoches Sheriff Stuart Wright said detectives are continuing to investigate Burkett's disappearance and ask anyone with information to contact the NPSO Criminal Investigations Bureau at 318-357-7830 or Crime Stoppers of Natchitoches at 318-238-2388. Callers may be eligible for a reward.
Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
1
0

Tags



Recommended for you

Load comments