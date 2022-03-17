MANY, La. -- Searches have been continuing off and on in Natchitoches Parish since the reported disappearance of a Marthaville man last month.
Wednesday, Natchitoches and Sabine sheriff's deputies, Natchitoches Parish Fire District 7, Alexandria Fire & Rescue, search K-9s and other volunteers walked about 75 acres of property off Preston Hayes Road in the Marthaville area as they looked for clues in the disappearance of Steven Burkett. The heavily wooded area along the road and Eddie Williams Road were searched previously on foot, all-terrain vehicles and horseback.
Burkett, 49, was last seen in the early morning hours of Feb. 12 and reported missing the next day by a female friend. He was reportedly seen driving a dark gray GMC 4X4 pickup truck with fender flares and a decale in the rear glass.
His disappearance is considered suspicous.
Natchitoches detectives interviewed family members and friends. They also searched his home.