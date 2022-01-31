HEMPHILL, Texas -- The Shelby County, Texas Sheriff’s Office is still searching for a convicted killer who’s on the run.
Deputies followed up on leads received in recent days on the whereabouts of Matthew Edgar, 25, but all were cleared.
The search for Edgar has taken them into east and northeast Texas as well as western Louisiana.
Edgar has been on the run since Thursday when he failed to show up for the third day of his murder trial. But the trial didn’t stop – and the jury convicted then sentenced Edgar to 99 years in prison for the Oct. 31, 2020 shooting death of his girlfriend, Livye Lewis, 29 of Zwolle.
Shelby County, Texas Sheriff Tom Maddox says any sightings of Edgar should be reported to the sheriff’s office at 409-787-2266 or to 911.