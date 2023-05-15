MINDEN, La. -- Minden Police, Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office and surrounding law enforcement agencies are still actively following leads and looking for homicide suspect Cedric Stephens.
Police Chief Jared McIver said the U.S. Marshals Office has also been called in to help, should leads take law enforcement across state lines.
“Nothing has really changed at this point,” McIver said Monday morning. “There is a reward being offered and leads are coming in.”
A recent lead led law enforcement to a Chandler Street address in Minden; however, Stephens was no longer there.
“We have several law enforcement agencies involved,” McIver said. “U.S. Marshals, Louisiana State Police, Webster Parish Sheriff and City Marshals Office. We have the manpower to find him; we are just looking for those leads.”
Stephens is suspected of shooting Daniel Merritt and hiding his body in the woods near Auction Barn Road in Minden.
The chief requested anyone with information or leads to contact Minden Police Department (318-371-4226), Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office (318-377-1515) or 911. Callers can remain anonymous.