MINDEN, La. -- Minden area residents can expect a heavy law enforcement presence as a search continues for a suspect wanted in the death of man whose body was found in a wooded area Sunday.
Minden police and the U.S. Marshals Task Force went to a location on Buddy Brown Road about mid-morning Tuesday to pick up Cedric Stephens on a warrant for second-degree murder in the shooting death of Daniel Merritt. But when Stephens saw them, he ran.
Webster Parish sheriff's deputies joined in the search. The Louisiana State Police helicopter and David Wade Correctional Center chase team also lent a helping hand but Stephens was not found, Sheriff Jason Parker said.
"We searched every abandoned house, out-house, every abandoned car, hay barns, we did our due diligence to find him," Parker said.
Even though it's uncertain if Stephens is still in the vicinity, Minden police, Webster deputies and state troopers will circulate the area throughout the night, Parker said.
He encourages everyone to lock their homes, cars and secure valuables. The area where Stephens was last seen is heavily populated with a RV park nearby.
Anyone who sees anyone or anything out of the ordinary is encouraged to call the sheriff's office or 911.
"We're not going to give up. He'll make a mistake and we'll take him into custody," Parker said.
The search will continue Wednesday morning.
Merritt had been missing a week when his body was found.