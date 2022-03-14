ZWOLLE, La. -- Authorities continued to search Monday for a second fisherman missing on Toledo Bend Reservoir. The body of another victim was found Saturday.
Sabine Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said the two men were reported missing Saturday afternoon from near Solan's Camp on the north end of the lake. The caller said both men went fishing on Friday and didn't return.
Sabine sheriff's deputies and Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents recovered the body of George Diboll, 62, of Oakdale, around 8 p.m. Saturday.
According to friends, the two missing boaters launched their 18-foot vessel around 10 a.m. Friday to fish.
LDWF agents suspect bad weather led to this fatal boating incident. The weather on Friday changed mid-day as a cold front pushed through, with cold temperatures and nearly 30 mile per hour winds.
Diboll was recovered with an improperly worn or fitted personal flotation device and turned over to the Sabine Parish Coroner’s Office to determine an official cause of death, according to the LDWF.
Agents, Sabine deputies, rescue divers and the Crossroads K-9 Search & Rescue from North Louisiana resumed their search for the missing angler this morning.
The United Cajun Navy also has been helping. A search plane and helicopter were in the air Sunday, as well as numerous boaters.