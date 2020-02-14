UPDATE #2
NATCHITOCHES, La. - Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Deputies have identified a suspect involved in this Friday's 22-mile pursuit on I-49 that began south of Natchitoches and ended in a single-vehicle crash just south of Ajax according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office.
The suspect then fled into the woods and a swamp area which resulted in a manhunt involving Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Deputies, Louisiana State Police, Louisiana State Police Air Support and the Winn Parish K-9 Tracking Team.
Deputies also used all-terrain vehicles and was assisted by Natchitoches Parish Fire District# 7 with an amphibious all-terrain vehicle to search the area.
A National Crime Information Center Check revealed the 2014 Nissan Altima had been stolen in Slidell, La.
During the course of the investigation, deputies have identified the suspect as 20-year-old Adrian A. Cox Jr., B/M, Hgt/510, Wgt/135, with medium length dreadlocks and brown eyes last seen wearing a black shirt or black jacket.
Cox has ties to St. Tammany Parish and the Fort Worth, Texas area .
Deputies have learned and believe that Cox has been picked up by a female acquaintance and left the area.
Deputies have spoke with family members of Cox and asked that he turn himself in to law enforcement.
During a search of the vehicle pursuant to a search warrant issued by a Tenth Judicial District Court Judge, deputies seized two handguns a Ruger .9mm and Ruger .380 caliber.
Cox is wanted by the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office on criminal warrants signed by a Tenth Judicial District Court Judge for Speeding 115+/75, Aggravated Flight from an Officer, Resisting an Officer, 2-counts of Illegal Possession of a Firearm by a Person convicted of a Felony, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things valued over $5000, Criminal Damage to Property valued over $5000 and several other traffic violations.
Cox has a prior criminal history in St. Tammany Parish and Texas.
We thank the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office for assisting us in our investigation by providing us with a mugshot of Cox.
Desoto Parish Sheriff's Deputies also assisted briefly in the search this morning.
Detectives assigned to the NPSO Criminal Investigations Division and High Tech Crime Unit are also investigating who aided Cox in leaving the area.
Sgt. B. Smith made the initial contact.
UPDATE #1:
NATCHITOCHES, La. -- Natchitoches Parish sheriff's deputies have called off the search for the driver who led them on a high speed chase before wrecking a stolen vehicle Friday morning.
Deputies believe the man was able to get a ride and has left the area.
ORIGINAL STORY:
NATCHITOCHES, La. -- A search is underway near the Ajax exit on Interstate 49 for a man who led Natchitoches Parish sheriff's deputies on a high-speed chase in a stolen car, crashed it then ran, according to the sheriff's office.
Deputies began pursuing the driver of the black Nissan Altima shortly after 8 a.m. after clocking it going 115 mph in a 75 mph zone. Deputies chased the driver for 22 miles before he crash near the exit.
The car, which has Purple Heart license plate, was stolen out of Slidell. A weapon was found inside, NPSO spokesman Tony Moran said.
DeSoto Parish sheriff's deputies and a state trooper are assisting NPSO in the search. The Winn Parish K-9 tracking team also is responding to help.
The driver is described as a black male with medium length dreadlocks. He was wearing a black shirt of coat.
Deputies ask if anyone sees the man to not approach him but contact the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office at 911 or 352-6432.