MINDEN, La. - A Minden man is wanted for murder.
US Marshals and Minden Police are looking for Cedric Stephens, 37, accused of murdering Madison Merritt, 26, of Minden.
Merritt’s partially buried body was found by family members near the Jack Batton Arena in Minden five days after he was reported missing.
A search warrant at Stephens’ home led to the arrest of another man, Catorio Dirante Shelton and the seizing of over 100,000 dollars allegedly stolen drugs.
Darrell Merritt, Madison's father, said "All I know is that they were friends, they’ve been friends for quite a while. Madison was no angel, but I think one of the biggest issues is that the community knows that something is going on. This is not a one-time incident, this happens all the time and at some point we have to find out what happened because he (Stephens) can't run forever. Maybe it turns out he just had information, everyone is innocent until proven guilty.
K-9 units from Wade Correctional Center and Helicopters from the State Police searched fields and farms west of Minden but found no leads. The US Marshals have been tasked to search for Stephens across state lines.
Merritt says there’s been overwhelming support from the agencies involved, and they’ve been working with his family to gather the information needed to make sure there is justice for Madison Merritt.
"They’re amazing to our community, they're bending over backwards and working tirelessly. It's an amazing feeling to know they're out there working hard to get us the answers we need for the closure we want."
A reward for information on Stephens’ whereabouts is growing daily. Anyone with information is urged to call Minden Police at 318-371-4226.