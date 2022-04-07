DUBBERLY, La. – A Texas woman who was in Dubberly last month visiting friends has vanished and Webster Parish sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help with any information that could lead to information on her whereabouts.
Sheriff Jason Parker said Darnisha N. Thompson, 30, of Mesquite, Texas, was last seen on March 14 in the area of Sand Plant Road in Dubberly.
Investigators do not have any information so far that Thompson was involved in any type of incident before she was reported missing.
“We don’t have a suspect or anything like that,” Parker said.
Deputies have spent hours searching the wooded area around Sand Plant Road without any clues.
“We’re utilizing every investigative technique we know of to locate her. We’re not going to stop until we find her,” Parker said.
Webster Parish investigators are in contact Thompson’s family as well as law enforcement officials in Texas.
“We are all working together to bring closure for the family,” Parker said.
-----
Anyone with information Thompson is asked to contact the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 377-1515.