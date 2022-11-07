Marshall, TX -- They're calling it the “Miracle in Marshall. a church congregation that was shopping for a new and bigger home is instead gifted a church building.
Hill Crest Church on George Gregg Road has been shuttered since Mother’s Day of 2018. The congregation dwindled until they ultimately had to close the doors of the church.
Enter New Vision Missionary Baptist Church of Karnack, Texas. That congregation had outgrown its small white, wood sanctuary and was shopping for a new one. The church and it’s pastor, Bishop Rickey Moore put a bid on a funeral home with hopes of converting it to a church sanctuary. But the deal fell through.
“We were heartbroken,” Moore said.
Enter the Soda Lake Baptist Association, which retained ownership of the Hill Crest property. Instead of selling the church and its connected buildings to New Vision, they instead decided to gift the property to the congregation.
Hill Crest church, before it closed, was a mostly white congregation. New Vision is a mostly black congregation. Sunday, both black and white believers came together to open the doors again and give that old church new life. Scott and Joelle Beesinger attended the opening service. They had spent decades as member of the former Hill Crest Church before it close.
“It’s amazing, there just aren’t words,” Scott Beesinger said. “We were sad, very sad when we had to close it down. It broke our hearts. We knew God was moving us somewhere else. And we also knew that God would do something here. We waited and he has and it’s amazing.”
New Vision now becomes the first African-American church to be a member of the Soda Lake Baptist Association.
They will conduct Sunday services at 8 a.m. This coming Sunday they are holding a service to honor veterans at 2 p.m. They are planning to feed veterans and their families a home cooked meal.