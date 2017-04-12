The search for a suspect in Haughton delayed bus drop-offs for some Haughton-area students this afternoon.
The search is centered around South Cherry Street, Washington Street and West Jackson. It started after Haughton police attempted to pull over a driver in the 100 block of McKinley.
The man jumped out of his vehicle and took off. Haughton police, with help from the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office K-9 officer and drone patrol, are searching for the man.
Bus 294, which serves Platt, Rodes and Princeton, will alter its route, as will Bus 89 that serves Haughton Middle and Bus 145 that serves Haughton High.
There will be delayed drop-off in these areas.
Law enforcement presence has been increased in these areas and will remain so until all students are returned home safely and the suspect is caught, according to Sonja Bailes, Bossier Parish schools spokeswoman.