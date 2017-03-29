It's been a violent week in Shreveport with three homicides and it's only Wednesday and now police think two of the killings might be linked.
According to Shreveport Police Information Officer, Corporal Marcus Hines, there could be a connection between the shooting that killed Lavell Blake Tuesday night and another man, Charzavius Rogers on Tuesday morning at the Wilkinson Terrace apartments.
"Information that we're gathering during the process of this investigation is giving us some clues that they maybe somehow connected" said Hines.
I spoke with a neighbor and long-time friend of Blake says she can't believe someone would do this and, "It's an absolute terrible loss. We need to pray. It's gotten out of control."
Corporal Hines says no one is immune and crime affects everyone no matter what part of the city you live in.
"I don't care whether you live in the north end of town, the south end east or west end, everyone is impacted to a degree by crime, however each and every incident has it's on separate variables" said Hines.
This is something Blake's neighbor and friend is simply trying to understand.
She remarked, "this community, this neighborhood, everybody is so close; and that's what makes it so senseless."
Meanwhile three families are left to mourn while police continue to search for suspects.
A candlelight prayer vigil was held this evening at Wilkinson Terrace apartments to honor the victim who lost his life on Tuesday morning.
Shreveport police urge anyone with information about these shootings to call crimestoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit their website at http://www.lockemup.org Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000.00 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in this case.