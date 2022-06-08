MARSHALL, Texas - Arrest warrants have been issued for Montrel Hatton in connection to a shooting Monday at Citi Trends in Marshall. Police and the Marshall-Harrison County Crime Stoppers also released information about the suspected shooter and the truck he was last seen driving after Monday's attack at 620 East End Blvd S.
Hatton was last seen driving a white 2021 Chevrolet Silverado with a Texas license plate of NZS7510. He is considered armed and dangerous. If you see Hatton, call authorities right away.
According to the Marshall Police Department, Hatton entered the store and opened fire, injuring employees, Lakosha Hicks and Shrina Williams.