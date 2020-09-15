ARCADIA, La. – Bienville Parish sheriff’s investigators are looking for a person of interest in the parish’s first homicide of the year.
Investigators know the man’s name; they just need to find him, Sheriff John Ballance said.
The man wanted for questioning in the shooting death of 32-year-old Edward D. Roberson of Arcadia, who was found dead just before noon Saturday in the passenger seat of his car. Roberson was shot in the head, Ballance said.
Roberson’s family reported him missing late Friday after last seeing him getting into the passenger side of his vehicle, which was driven by the person deputies are looking for.
Roberson missed work Saturday morning, which was unusual for him, Ballance said, so his family went looking for him and found his car off state Highway 9 north of Interstate 20. The pasture area, known to locals as the Oasis, was a former popular gathering spot.
Family members backed off after seeing the car and called the sheriff’s office. Deputies found Roberson’s body.