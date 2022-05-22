CASS COUNTY, Texas - Authorities in Cass County, Texas have cleared the scene around Lake Wright Patman after game camera photos of suspected missing person surfaced.
At about 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Texas Game Wardens along with Cass County Sheriffs Office responded to a call of a missing person in the area of Armstrong landing, along the shores of Lake Wright Patman.
That person was identified as Charles Yaw, 34 of Daingerfield, Texas. He was last seen Saturday prior to the storms that moved through the area. He was believed to be on foot around the the lake area.
Authorities say the images confirm he is no longer missing, therefore the search has been called off.