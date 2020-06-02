BROKEN BOW, Okla. - The search is to resume Tuesday morning for a child who is missing in the Broken Bow Lake area of McCurtain County.
According to Sheriff Kevin Clardy, Layla Johnson, 11, was attending a large family gathering when she disappeared in the lake. The group was from California and Dallas.
The search is concentrated in the area of Carson Creek at Firefly Drive. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol Water Safety Division will be assisting in the search.
Johnson may have been seen talking with three men in a newer Ford pickup with a lift kit and boat trailer attached, but that is unconfirmed. Authorities are convinced she disappeared in the lake.
KTBS 3 has a news crew headed to the area. Stay with us on air and online for updates.