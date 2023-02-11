IDABEL, Okla. - The search is on in and around McCurtain County, Oklahoma for an escaped inmate considered to be dangerous.
According to a post on the County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, Justin Clowers made his escape Friday night about 11:45 when he choked a jailer during a medical transport and got away in the transport van. There is not word on the jailer's condition.
Clowers was last seen in an orange county jail jumpsuit, handcuffed in front and was running westbound from the area of Idabel Police Department between Adams and Texas on Central.
Clowers is a level three sex offender and is considered dangerous. He has addresses on Jasper Hollow Road and has connections in Valliant and in Idabel. Make certain your vehicles, homes and outbuildings are secured. He will likely be looking for a place to hide or for transportation. If seen, do not approach. Contact MCSO at (580) 286-3331.