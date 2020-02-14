NATCHITOCHES, La. -- A search is underway near the Ajax exit on Interstate 49 for a man who led Natchitoches Parish sheriff's deputies on a high-speed chase in a stolen car, crashed it then ran, according to the sheriff's office.
Deputies began pursuing the driver of the black Nissan Altima shortly after 8 a.m. after clocking it going 115 mph in a 75 mph zone. Deputies chased the driver for 22 miles before he crash near the exit.
The car, which has Purple Heart license plate, was stolen out of Slidell. A weapon was found inside, NPSO spokesman Tony Moran said.
DeSoto Parish sheriff's deputies and a state trooper are assisting NPSO in the search. The Winn Parish K-9 tracking team also is responding to help.
The driver is described as a black male with medium length dreadlocks. He was wearing a black shirt of coat.
Deputies ask if anyone sees the man to not approach him but contact the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office at 911 or 352-6432.