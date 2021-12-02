COUSHATTA, La.- Officials in Red River Parish want the public to be on the lookout for a wanted man.
Ranson Thomas, 43, walked away from a work detail around 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning.
The trustee was on an assigned job on Highway 371 in Coushatta at the time.
He's described as six feet tall and weighing approximately 200 pounds, bald, with a salt and pepper beard.
Ranson was last seen wearing a green camoflage floppy hat, jeans and a grey sweatshirt over his inmate shirt that read RRPJ Inmate Worker.
If you see him, call the Red River Sherrif's Office at (318) 932-6701 or 932-4221.