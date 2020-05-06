FARMERVILLE, La. — A manhunt for escaped work release inmates is underway in Union Parish, according to a statement posted on the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page Wednesday afternoon.
According to the statement, just before 1:30 sheriff's deputies got involved in a high-speed chase with the three inmates who escaped from Ouachita Correctional Center. Two jumped from the vehicle on Turkey Creek Road near Linville Fire Tower Road. The pursuit later ended on Harrell Ward Road, where the third jumped out and ran, according to the post.
Authorities are asking the public to lock their doors and report any suspicious activity to immediately.
According to the sheriff’s office post, a female has been taken into custody. Neither the identities of the inmates nor the name of their workplaces have been released.
This is a multi-agency search by UPSO, Louisiana State Police, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, Marion and Bernice Police Departments, along with David Wade Correctional Center tracking team.